The governing Conservative party has seen donations fall by over 40 per cent in the past three months, as the party continues to slump in the polls.

The Tory party, which has been in a state of chaos since it was shocked by the outcome of the Brexit vote it did not want and didn’t know how to handle, culminating with the globalist coup to install Rishi Sunak in power against the will of the party members who backed Liz Truss in the summer leadership campaign, has seen its political donations dry up.

According to Electoral Commission statistics reported by The Guardian, the Conservatives took in just £3 million between July and September, compared to £5.4 million in the previous three-month reporting period. According to the paper, this was the lowest haul for the party since the lockdown year of 2020.

In comparison, the left-wing Labour Party saw donations rise to £4.7 million, with unions and individual donors making up the lion’s share of the increase.

At present, Labour also has a strong advantage in the polls, with YouGov reporting that the left-wing party has a two-to-one advantage over the Tories, with 48 per cent of the public backing Labour compared to just 24 per cent for the ruling Conservatives.

In response to the fundraising figures, a Labour spokesman said: “Donors are coming back to Labour because they can see we are a changed party that is serious about getting into government and building a fairer, greener, more dynamic Britain.

“We are very grateful for all support, large or small, as we gear up to fight the next general election.”

The Conservatives, for their part, attempted to blame the poor fund-raising figures on the fact that the reporting quarter came during the summer leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson and therefore may not be representative.

The Tories have been struggling to regain their footing with the public, particularly in light of their failures to tackle immigration, with both illegal boat migration and net migration hitting record highs this year.

Last week, a poll found that nearly six in ten people who voted for Brexit would consider voting for an alternative party to the Conservatives if it made immigration a key point of focus. The poll also found that overall 54 per cent of voters believe that the current level of immigration is “too high”, with that figure jumping to 81 per cent for Brexit voters.

Professor and polling expert Matthew Goodwin commented that “Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party have stalled in the polls and, if anything, now appear to be going backwards.

“While Team Sunak have now launched a more concerted effort to turn the ship around, our numbers suggest they still have a very long way to climb indeed. Were these numbers replicated at a general election they would almost certainly deliver an election wipe-out”.

