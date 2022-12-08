Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have finally unleashed their tell-all Netflix documentary, blasting the Royal Family, shedding tears, and pushing a woke race narrative.

“This is about duty and service and I feel being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media,” said Harry of the documentary — although the doing of said “duty” is reported to have been worth around $100 million.

“Unfortunately, in us standing for something, they are destroying us,” said the prince’s actress wife, who appeared crying and wearing a bath towel on her head early in the documentary in what was presumably intended to come across as a candid moment.

“This isn’t just about our story. This has always been so much bigger than us,” insisted Harry, although the episodes focused rather closely on their personal “love story”, personal moments, and grievances.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth. The institution knows the full truth. And the media know the full truth because they’ve been in on it,” he added, claiming that “anybody else in my situation would have done exactly the same thing.”

“There’s a hierarchy of the family. There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game,” he alleged, as if he has not been far more open in his courting of the press than any senior royal in the recent past.

Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/SEv8AqGZhR — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022

Harry claimed that “as far as a lot of [my] family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well. So it was almost like a rite of passage” as regards press coverage once their relationship became public.

“I said, the difference here is the race element,” he added, pushing the well-worn narrative of a British mainstream media which is actually steadfastly politically correct with respect to race, attacking Meghan, who has a black mother and a white father, over her racial background.

Meghan’s mother Doria was spotlighted in the documentary, telling the cameras she told Meghan early on that her clashes with the press were “about race” and claiming her daughter was initially resistant to this idea.

Woke historian David Olusoga was wheeled out to disparage Britain as an imperial oppressor, inviting viewers to consider who “paid the cost” of its Victorian heyday, while activist Afua Hirsch cropped up to denounce the evils of the slave trade hundreds of years ago, while glossing over the cost in money and lives paid by the Royal Navy in stamping it out globally after Britain led the world in its abolition.

Climate Crusaders Meghan and Harry Take Private Jet to Accept Anti-Racism Award Ahead of Netflix Launchhttps://t.co/m3oGrGVnOC — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 6, 2022

Harry claimed that, with respect to race he was “sleepwalking” prior to meeting Meghan, imagining that in travelling much of the Commonwealth of Nations as part of his now-abandoned public duties he “had an awareness to issues, ways of living, unconscious bias” — a somewhat questionable claim, given he was involved in a significant personal scandal when he filmed himself referring to a South Asian heritage comrade as “my little Paki friend” years before he met Meghan, which presumably served as rather a crash course on issues around racial sensitivity.

“[H]earing her talk… sitting down having conversations and chats I was just like… well, here you are just blissfully sleepwalking through life,” Harry recalled, indicating that the public perception that he went fully “woke” as a result of her influence may well be accurate.

“My son, my daughter, my children, are mixed race and I’m really proud of that,” he said.

“When my kids grow up and they look back at this moment and they turn to me and say what did you do in this moment? I want to be able to give them an answer,” he added, as if his experience might be compared to the scenario of fathers in the 1920s being asked “Daddy, what did you do in the war?” conjured by military recruiters in 1915.

The Telegraph claimed that, “according to those who knew her best”, the Queen was left “devastated”, “bewildered”, and “disappointed” by Harry and Meghan repeatedly undermining an institution “that had given them so much” https://t.co/NSyJ9mExrg — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 4, 2022

This story is developing…

