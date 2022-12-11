NATO’s Secretary-General has expressed a fear that the alliance may be dragged into an armed conflict this winter with Russia, and stated that the alliance’s most important task is to prevent war in Europe.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that he is concerned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with Russia could escalate this winter and said he fears the possibility that NATO may be dragged into a war with Russia.

“It’s a very serious and fateful time in Europe, and thus also for Norway,” Stoltenberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK this week and added, “If things go wrong, things can go terribly wrong.”

“I fear that the war in Ukraine will get out of control and spread into a major war between NATO and Russia. But I am confident that we will avoid it,” Stoltenberg said.

Exclusive Video: Western Leaders Have ‘Misplaced Optimism’ in Ability to Defeat Russia, Says German MEP https://t.co/GHINdudSpz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 26, 2022

“[Putin] knows it’s all for one, and one for all. NATO’s most important task is to prevent all-out war in Europe, and that is enough we are working on every single day,” he added.

Stoltenberg also acknowledged growing issues regarding food prices and energy in Europe, saying: “It is a painful price we in Europe bear. But it will be a great price to pay if our freedom is threatened by Putin winning in Ukraine.”

While the NATO chief said that he remains confident in Ukraine’s military abilities in the conflict, others, such as Dr Gunnar Beck, a Member of Parliament (MEP) for the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, claimed the west has “misplaced optimism” in a victory against Russia.

“There is a lot of triumphalism right now, talk of Russia being pushed back to its pre-conflict borders and I think that’s misplaced triumphalism. What we need in Ukraine, above all, is a genuine compromise peace as soon as possible,” Dr Beck told Breitbart London last month.

Ukraine’s Latest Demand to the West: Boycott Russian Culture https://t.co/1aeQCZ3EQB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 8, 2022