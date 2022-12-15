Spanish Conservatives Team Up with Feminists To Oppose Trans Law

The Spanish conservative People’s Party (PP) is set to hold a one-day conference alongside traditional feminists this week as both come together to oppose a transgender law proposed by the left-wing government.

The PP is expected to hold the one-day event on Friday alongside members of a feminist alliance of 69 different associations. Several doctors, professors and experts will also be expected to be attending the event.

According to the conservative party, the event is to make up for a criticized lack of transsexuality experts involved in the Equality Commission in the debate over the new law, which will allow minors to charge their gender by simple request, the newspaper El Mundo reports.

Sources within the PP told the newspaper that the party wanted to “give voice” to traditional feminists, claiming their opinions in the debate on the trans law had been silenced but did not go into specific details on the event itself.

The event is the second time PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo has reached out to feminists, previously meeting with the Alliance Against the Erasure of Women association in Madrid in October to discuss the trans bill. Both agreed at the meeting that the bill should be withdrawn, arguing that is violated the rights of women and lacked protection for minors.

The PP also noted that it would not support the Social Democrats who are pushing for the bill unless they removed parts of the law which allow people, including children, to change gender by simple request.

The PP are not the only group to come out against the proposed trans law. Earlier this year in October, the Spanish Catholic Bishops’ Conference called the law arbitrary and dangerous.

The Bishops stated that the legislation contains “really worrisome elements of the imposition of queer theory,” and added, “a theory that radically questions the sexual identity of people, in all areas of personal, family and social life, arbitrarily establishing and imposing a single anthropological conception.”

An October poll also found that the majority of the Spanish public, 66 per cent in total, wanted there to be additional limits placed on the trans law, particularly around the ability of children being able to legally change their gender.