Legacy parties and groups within the European Union are now “constantly playing down” the ongoing corruption scandal plaguing parliament, an MEP has claimed.

Dr Gunnar Beck MEP, who serves as the deputy chairman of the Identity and Democracy parliamentary group, has derided legacy parties and groups for not adequately addressing the ongoing corruption scandal plaguing the European Parliament.

Allegedly involving the alleged taking of bribes from foreign authorities said to be Islamist Qatar, the scandal has seen one of the parliament’s vice-presidents thrown from office and put behind bars, with other leftist politicians stepping back from their positions in order to allow an investigation to take place.

However, according to Politico, many within the bloc are already urging for people to move on from the scandal, often under the justification that it hands ammo to those most critical of the union.

Others have allegedly claimed that the scandal should not be politicised, a suggestion that has been decried by Dr Beck due to how the scandal has congealed around the political left operating within the bloc.

“[W]e’re dealing with a corruption scandal that has so far been purely social democratic,” the Alternative für Deutschland parliamentarian said in a statement seen by Breitbart Europe. “The affair is constantly played down and it is claimed that ethics and rules of decency are at stake when it is about much more, namely massive criminal behaviour.”

“It seems over 60 Members of the European Parliament are now under investigation for corruption,” Dr Beck told Breitbart Europe in a separate statement. “So far only Social-Democrats have been named, but it is likely that more groups may in the end be implicated.”

The German politician went on to argue that further transparency measures were now needed to ensure that foreign powers were not having undue influence on parliamentary affairs, warning that many more within the EU could be being influenced through the likes of non-profits.

“Brussels is the world’s centre of commercial and political lobbying, second only to Washington. While some states may bribe members, far more cover influence is exercised by financial and other business organisations as well NGOs which are exempt from all transparency requirements,” the MEP alleged.

“The groups most affected by this scandal so far are the Social Democrats and the Greens, two groups which have been the promoters of the great self-destructive ‘woke’ agenda and which have the closest links to NGOs, a type of organisation which have become one of the largest vehicles for money laundering and tax evasion within the EU,” Dr Beck continued.

“What is needed now is the waiver of all transparency exemptions for NGOs and new stringent requirements for Members to publish any links with such organisation and all their payments from outside bodies, whether work-related or not,” the deputy chairman of the ID group went on to say.

