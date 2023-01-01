Right-wing influencer Andrew Tate is being trolled by Greta Thunberg, Elon Musk, and, bizarrely, the British police following his detention by the Romanian authorities.

Tate, a 36-year-old British-American former kickboxer who built a huge online following by adopting a somewhat comedic alpha male persona and dispensing life and relationship advice, was detained by the Romanian authorities on Friday amid an investigation into alleged human trafficking.

The move against Tate followed hot on the heels of a high-profile spat between Tate and Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist and establishment media darling, over the carbon emissions of Tate’s car collection and which one of them has a small penis.

Tate, after Thunberg had advised him to email her at “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”, posted a video response arguing that the Swede, not he, had the small penis, as evidenced by the email address being hers, in which he at one point received some pizza and asked the supposed deliveryman to “make sure that these boxes are not recycled.”

Following Tate’s detention, Twitter was alive with apparently baseless claims that it was the name of the pizzeria showing up on screen that allowed the authorities to track him down, with Thunberg among those leaning into the rumour.

“[T]his is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” the Swede quipped.

Elon Musk, who restored Tate’s previously purged account on Twitter after he took it over, also got in on the action, suggesting that “[s]ometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home”.

Perhaps most bizarre was an intervention by the British police force for Essex, which tweeted that “[v]iolence against women and girls comes in many forms. Is it time to #Reflect on your misogynistic & abusive behaviour?” with the captions #pizzatate and #pizza.

This was accompanied by a crude ‘How it started / How it’s going’ meme featuring a pizza box on one side and a pair of handcuffs on the other.

Why Essex Police chose to weigh in so partisanly on the spat between Sweden-based Thunberg and Romania-based Tate, particularly given the latter is yet to be convicted of a crime, is unclear, and suggests its priorities may be a little muddled, given violent crimes, sexual assaults, and rapes are all on the increase in areas of its responsibility such as Colchester.

Romanian authorities insist the pizza boxes were not a factor in their raids against Tate, his brother Tristan, and others.

