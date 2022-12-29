Greta vs Tate: Climate Activist, Andrew Tate Troll Each Other over Car Collection, Penis Size

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Youth activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations on September 23, 2019 in New York City. While the United States will not be participating, China and about 70 other countries are expected to make announcements concerning climate change. …
Getty Images/Twitter
Jack Montgomery

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and British-American influencer Andrew Tate have clashed on social media over car emissions and which one of them has a small penis.

Tate, a former kickboxer who has cultivated a massive online following of both fans and haters for his comedic, less than politically correct takes on men’s self-improvement and the relationship between the sexes, kicked off the beef with Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist inexplicably elevated to global prominence by the United Nations and various Western governments after she started skipping school to protest global warming.

“Hello [Greta Thunberg],” Tate wrote on Twitter, where he was recently reinstated following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform,

“I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start,” he continued.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

“[Y]es, please do enlighten me,” responded 19-year-old Thunberg, hailed by her native country’s woke church as a “successor” to Jesus Christ, quipping: “email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.

Not to be outdone, Tate shot back the same day, saying: “Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis [Greta Thunberg].”

“The world was curious,” he continued, adding that he agreed that she “should get a life”.

The tweet was accompanied by a video of the former kickboxer smoking a cigar — “releasing greenhouse gases” — and elaborating on this point at greater length, going on to say the Swede had been “programmed” and is “a slave of the Matrix”.

He also retweeted a supporter who said that they “[found] it hilarious that Greta Thunberg took the bait from Andrew Tate and gave him free press”.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.