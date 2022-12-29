Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and British-American influencer Andrew Tate have clashed on social media over car emissions and which one of them has a small penis.

Tate, a former kickboxer who has cultivated a massive online following of both fans and haters for his comedic, less than politically correct takes on men’s self-improvement and the relationship between the sexes, kicked off the beef with Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist inexplicably elevated to global prominence by the United Nations and various Western governments after she started skipping school to protest global warming.

“Hello [Greta Thunberg],” Tate wrote on Twitter, where he was recently reinstated following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform,

“I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start,” he continued.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

“[Y]es, please do enlighten me,” responded 19-year-old Thunberg, hailed by her native country’s woke church as a “successor” to Jesus Christ, quipping: “email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.

Not to be outdone, Tate shot back the same day, saying: “Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis [Greta Thunberg].”

“The world was curious,” he continued, adding that he agreed that she “should get a life”.

The tweet was accompanied by a video of the former kickboxer smoking a cigar — “releasing greenhouse gases” — and elaborating on this point at greater length, going on to say the Swede had been “programmed” and is “a slave of the Matrix”.

He also retweeted a supporter who said that they “[found] it hilarious that Greta Thunberg took the bait from Andrew Tate and gave him free press”.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

