In yet another interview to promote his celebrity memoir, Prince Harry has demanded that the Royal Family acknowledge that he is “not delusional” and apologise to his wife Meghan.

Speaking with Bryony Gordon of Britain’s Daily Telegraph, Prince Harry said that there is a possibility for reconciliation between him and his wife and the rest of the Royal Family if they apologise for perceived slights against Meghan and admit that Harry was “not delusional” and didn’t make up the drama in his head.

“[T]he way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”

Despite seeming to claim that he is “not delusional”, the Duke of Sussex went on to claim that his ghostwritten memoir and the ‘Megflix’ docu-series in which the woke couple aired dirty laundry in public were not about trying to attack the monarchy, but rather an attempt to “save” the institution.

“This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves. And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that,” he said.

“I feel like this is my life’s mission, to right the wrongs of the very thing that drove us out. Because it took my mum, it took Caroline Flack, who was my girlfriend, and it nearly took my wife. And if that isn’t a good enough reason to use the pain and turn it into purpose, I don’t know what it is,” he continued.

Harry claims his brother "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor" during an argument over his "rude" wife Meghan. "I landed on the dog’s bowl," Harry added, saying he called his therapist after the one-sided clash. https://t.co/T0psS5tOem — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 5, 2023

The wayward prince, who abandoned his duties as a working Royal in favour of pursuing activism and money-making opportunities in Hollywood with his Californian actress wife, has previously claimed that his family is actively working alongside the legacy media in Britain to “undermine” the success of his memoir.

Suggesting a possible follow-up to Spare, Prince Harry told The Telegraph that there were more stories that he kept out of the book, supposedly in order to not fully destroy the relationship he has with the family, and particularly with his father King Charles III and brother Prince William, the heir to the throne.

In this memoir, Harry recounted one supposedly traumatising instance in which William allegedly shoved him into a dog food bowl and broke his necklace. The book also claimed that King Charles joked with Harry that he might not really be his son, a possible reference to an affair between his mother Princess Diana and the ginger-haired Major James Hewitt.

“[L]ook, anything I’m going to include about any of my family members, I’m going to get trashed for. I knew that walking into it. But it’s impossible to tell my story without them in it, because they play such a crucial part in it. And also because you need to understand the characters and personalities of everyone within the book,” Harry insisted.

“But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me,” he said — although he conceded that “you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway.”

Allies of Royal Family Push Back Against Harry's 'B-List' Tales, Say He Took 'Toll' on Queen's Health https://t.co/HxYMn4jvHB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 9, 2023

