A Member of the European Parliament (MEP) has accused the European Union of pushing “horrible propaganda” after a project described paedophiles as “people with a sexual interest in children”, accusing the bloc of seeking to rebrand them with a term that is both “more appealing and morally neutral”.

Cristian Terhes, a Romanian MEP who sits with the European Conservatives and Reformists group, has slammed the EU for allegedly pushing for the term “paedophile” to be replaced with something “more appealing and morally neutral”.

It comes after controversy surrounding an EU project’s use of the term Minor-Attracted People (MAPs) to describe paedophiles, despite the fact that the term is highly controversial, and seen by some as overly sympathetic towards predators.

However, despite the use of the term prompting huge backlash only last month, Terhes claims that the EU still seems to be trying to soften the language around paedophiles, with another EU project on child protection repeatedly referring to them as “people with a sexual interest in children”.

“I am shocked and appalled, in equal measure, that the European Commission was, until very recently… replacing the term ‘paedophile’ with the more appealing and morally neutral phrase of Minor Attracted Person,” Terhes alleged in comments to Breitbart Europe.

“They even intensified this horrible propaganda and are now talking of ‘people with a sexual interest in children’,” he continued.

“This attitude of the European Commission to soft soap an evil and criminal behaviour, like paedophilia, is dangerous and a threat to all children in Europe,” the public representative went on to say, calling for the project in question to be withdrawn by European Commission, currently led by Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen.

The Romanian MEP also took aim at the EU’s continued funding of drag queen shows for children, with the bloc giving financial support to drag projects in the likes of Germany, Spain, and Slovenia.

One project sponsored by the EU that took place in Berlin — titled ‘Drag It Up!’ — saw “38 young queer people” trained in the art of drag, with those involved being taught to put on makeup and wigs, walk in high heels, and implement “methods of blurring and exaggerating traditional binary gender roles”.

Terhes demanded that the funding for such projects by the European Commission must be explained, saying that they constituted a risk to child safety.

“The European Commission must also explain why it is funding the Drag Queen Shows across Europe through the Erasmus+ scheme,” he said, adding that “children must be protected from overly sexual displays like this”.

“I call on Ursula von der Leyen to immediately withdraw these projects from Erasmus+ and Horizon and publicly apologise, on behalf of the European Commission,” he demanded.

“She must assure the public that no similar projects, or anything soft on child abuse, will ever be supported by the European Commission again.”

Exclusive: European Union Used Taxpayer Money for Drag Queens in Youth Education Programme https://t.co/DAAegCZPC0 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 21, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle