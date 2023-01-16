Italy’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Matteo Messina Denaro Arrested

He is alleged to be a boss of the notorious Cosa Nostra mafia and he was tried and sentenced to life in jail in absentia in 2002 over numerous murders.

Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni thanked the armed forces for their work in detaining the “most important member of the mafia criminal group”, adding: “This is a great victory for the state.”

Video of the suspect under guard was released by politician Matteo Salvini:

Grazie a chi non ha mai mollato, a partire dagli eroi in divisa. 🇹 pic.twitter.com/sKUiVJsTyA — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) January 16, 2023

The BBC sets out among the murders he was convicted over are the 1992 killing of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, the deadly 1993 bomb attacks in Milan, Florence and Rome, and the kidnapping, torture and killing of the 11-year-old son of a mafioso turned state witness.