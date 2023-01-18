In 2022, Germany attempted to send nearly 70,000 migrants back to other European Union countries where they first arrived under the Dublin Agreement, but was only successful in just over six per cent of the cases.

Germany attempted to return 68,709 migrants last year to other member states under the Dublin agreement which allows countries to return migrants to the first state they filed an asylum application.

The number of readmission applications is 62.5 per cent higher than 2021 and a record since 2014 but the number of migrants accepted back to other states party to the agreement was just 4,158, a mere 6.05 per cent of the total, the lowest number since 2014, German tabloid Bild reports.

Since 2014, Germany has requested to send back a total of 444,849 migrants to other countries, which includes all European Union countries along with Norway, Switzerland, Lichenstein and Iceland but only 46,838 people have actually been sent back.

In terms of individual countries, Germany tried to send over 10,000 migrants back to Greece, which is a main entry point for illegals and asylum seekers arriving from Turkey, but the Greek government only accepted a total of one migrant.

Germany also tried to send over 6,600 migrants to Italy but the Italian government accepted only 287 of the applications.

Migrant redistribution among the European Union member states has been a major topic of contention for years as countries like Italy, Greece, Spain and others on the borders of the European Union have called on other member states to take in more migrants.

Italy has also expressed dissatisfaction with Germany over migrant redistribution, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stating that while Germany and France promised to take in thousands of illegals last year, the countries took in just 95 between the pair of them.

“I believe that in Europe the same rights and duties of everyone should apply, I believe that the solution that can make everyone agree is to stop departures and defend European borders,” Meloni said.

A European agreement on migration and redistribution does not look to be a possibility any time soon as the Swedish ambassador to the European Union stated that the issue was not a priority for Sweden’s presidency of the European Council in the first six months of this year.

“We will definitely advance the work… with full force. [But] you will not see a completed migration pact during the Swedish presidency,” the ambassador said earlier this month.

