Several deaths and further injuries were reported on a German regional railway service, allegedly at the hand of a Syrian migrant, local media claimed on Wednesday afternoon.

Two people are known dead and “several” people are injured after a stabbing attack on a regional commuter train travelling between Hamburg and Kiel, in Schleswig-Holstein. The knifeman is under police guard in hospital following the attack, having reportedly turned the knife on himself in the attack which took place around 3pm local time (0900 EST).

Several ambulances and a medical helicopter attended the victims aboard the train once it stopped at Brokstedt, which has now been closed to allow the emergency services to work.

According to the Bild, Europe’s biggest circulation newspaper, and their own sources the attacker was Syrian in origin but little more could be instantly said about him because paper documents he had on his person at the time of his arrest were so blood-stained they could not be read.

Deutsche Welle reports “further details” about the knifeman are still not known two hours after the attack and no motives are known.

Centre-right regional interior minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack condemned the attack, calling it an “act against all humanity”.

This is a developing story. More follows