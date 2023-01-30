Male rapists and criminals who describe themselves as being “transgender” women, Scotland’s justice secretary has declared.

Keith Brown, the Scottish National Party party who serves as the country’s justice secretary within the devolved government — roughly analogous to a state government in the U.S. — has said that male criminals and rapists who say that they are “transgender” women should simply be believed.

It comes shortly after leftist authorities in the country paused the movement of so-called “transgender” criminals who are biologically male from being moved into women’s prisons after the case of convicted transgender rapist Isla Bryson — formerly Adam Graham — drew the attention of the general public.

However, while speaking to UK state-owned broadcaster the BBC, Brown said that so-called “transgender” criminals and rapists should not be doubted as to whether they actually identify as women, and are not just gaming the system.

In particular, when asked by a journalist from the outlet whether or not Bryson and other “transgender” rapists were “gaming the system”, with many not identifying as women until after being charged or convicted or raped, the minister rejected this.

“If somebody presents as a trans person, then we accept that at face value,” Brown replied. “What we do not accept is that that gives them the right to go to the prison estate of their choosing.”

He went on to say that the government would be willing to consider a specific facility be created for transgender individuals should it be recommended to the government.

Although the devolved government has paused its push to house some transgender prisoners in women’s prisons when they have a history of violence against women, this is unlikely to be the last we hear on the issue from Scotland.

Headed up by hardline leftist First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the devolved region has repeatedly pushed militantly pro-transgenderism measures, even when such measures allegedly put biological women at risk.

This has resulted in the government coming into conflict with authorities in Westminster who — while also being extremely friendly towards the demands of transgenderism themselves — have taken issue with the impact such Scottish laws could have on the rest of the UK.

London officials have even gone so far as to block legislation passed by the Scottish government from coming into force over the disagreement, with one law aiming to allow any individual aimed 16 or over to legally change their gender without medical intervention being prevented from receiving the necessary royal ascent due to fears it could cause issues for equality legislation in the rest of Britain.

