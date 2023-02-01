Police have arrested one individual after a car is said to have driven through an anti-mass migration protest in Ireland on Tuesday.

Police in Ireland have confirmed the arrest of one man after an incident involving a car driving through an anti-mass migration protest in the country’s capital, Dublin, on Tuesday.

The EU nation has seen a sudden surge in protests over the last number of weeks amid attempts by the government to house more and more migrants in local areas, with authorities now frequently having to resort to putting some of the tens of thousands arriving in the country into disused office blocks and other facilities as the migrant crisis worsens.

The figures involved, particularly amid the recent survey of Ukrainian refugees, is considerable given the population of Ireland is just five million.

At one of these protests, which is said to have taken place in the Dublin 5 region of the capital on Tuesday, a car is said to have driven at speed through the demonstrations, prompting shock and alarm from the crowd.

Multiple videos allegedly depicting the incident — one of which was live-streamed to the social media platform Youtube — soon appeared online, with some people being recorded as suggesting that some people may have been injured.

However, in a statement given to Breitbart Europe regarding the incident, Ireland’s national police force, An Garda Síochána said that, while they are investigating an incident in the area that took place last night, there have been no injuries reported in relation to it.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that occurred on the evening of Tuesday 31st January 2023 in the Dublin 5 area,” a statement by the force sent to Breitbart reads.

“A man in his 60s was arrested in connection with this incident and was taken to Coolock Garda Station,” it continues. “He has since been charged and was station bailed to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, on Friday 24th February 2023.”

“No injuries were reported during the course of this incident. Investigations are ongoing,” it goes on to say.

It is one of the latest developments in an ever more turbulent Ireland which has been left struggling after a sudden influx of over 80,000 refugees and migrants over the last 12 months.

With only five million people living in the state — making it a country that has a much smaller population than many individual U.S. states — Ireland has struggled to get a handle on its ongoing migrant crisis, with the housing sector, in particular, taking the brunt of the new arrivals.

Now, with many Irish people in the country struggling to put a roof over their own heads while the government busies itself with housing foreign arrivals, backlash against the country’s overwhelmingly open-borders approach to the crisis has come hard and swift, with demonstrations cropping up around the island in recent weeks.

Some of the largest of these demonstrations have been in Dublin, with the working-class leaning areas of East Wall, Ballymun and Finglas seeing several well-attended marches over the last number of weeks demanding that the government move migrant accommodation elsewhere, as well as tighten controls on immigration.

