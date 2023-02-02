Left-Wing Australian Government Dumps British Monarch from Bank Note

Australia’s left-wing Labor government has approved a new design to replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on its A$5 bank note, thus defeating any chance King Charles III would automatically take her place.

The late Queen was initially featured on the first $5 paper note in 1992 and also appeared on Australia’s first $5 polymer note.

The King is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late monarch.

AP reports the bank said the decision followed consultation with Canberra which supported the change. Opponents say the move is politically motivated and another step by stealth towards a republic.

The British monarch remains Australia’s head of state.

Australia’s Reserve Bank said the new $5 bill would feature a design to replace the portrait of the queen, who died last year. The bank said the move would honor “the culture and history of the First Australians.”

“The other side of the $5 banknote will continue to feature the Australian parliament,” the bank said in a statement.

Peter Dutton, leader of the opposition conservative coalition, said the central bank’s decision was politically motivated.

“There’s no question about this, that it’s directed by the government and I think the prime minister should own up to it,” he said on local radio station 2GB.

Fans of the late Steve Irwin will also be disappointed.

Last year they started a petition nominating the television star to replace King Charles III on all new $5 bills when they are issued Down Under, as Breitbart News reported.

The much-loved wildlife activist died in 2006 after being stung multiple times in the heart by a stingray.

King Charles is the head of state in Australia, New Zealand and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside the United Kingdom.