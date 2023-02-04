Major European grocery chain Lidl will seek to reduce the amount of meat products sold in its stores in favour of “alternative” protein sources to promote the global green agenda.

Lidl’s purchasing director for the German market, Christoph Graf, said this week at a Berlin ‘Green Week’ event that the discount supermarket retailer will seek to move away from selling meat because “there is no second planet”.

In comments reported by the German newspaper Der Spiegel, the grocery executive said that in order to meet the demands of a global population, meat consumption in the West needs to be reduced.

While Graf claimed that the decision to phase out meat should not be seen as an attempt to dictate how customers live their lives, he said that he hopes that he can “motivate” shoppers to purchase more plant-based protein options.

He went on to say that by shifting away from meat, the company would gain support from the younger generations, saying: “I believe that the younger generation is happy when we deal with the topic.”

The ant-meat commitments from the grocery boss were hailed by the climate change activist group Greenpeace, with member Christiane Huxdorff saying: “Lidl has recognised the signs of the times and is really taking responsibility for the products sold in its stores.”

The Greenpeace activist went on to say that the move should be coupled with action from the German government to subsidise vegetarian diets.

“If fruit and vegetables were exempt from VAT [European Value Added Tax], a diet with less animal foods would also have a positive effect in the wallet,” she said.

The move from the German grocer comes less than a month after similar calls were made at the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland, where the chairman of German manufacturing giant Siemens, Jim Hagemann Snabe, said that he hopes a significant percentage of the global population shifts away from eating meat in order to mitigate the supposed impact of humans on the global climate.

“If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact. Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire innovation of food systems,” the industrial executive claimed.

“I predict we will have proteins not coming from meat in the future, they will probably taste even better,” he added.

The World Economic Forum, founded by German-born millionaire Klaus Schwab, has been a leading voice in the vegetarian diet movement, advocating for people to eat more “climate beneficial foods” such as algae, cacti, and seaweed.

The globalist institution has also promulgated the notion of switching to an insect protein-based diet to supposedly become more sustainable.

