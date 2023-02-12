French Joggers Robbed, Sexually Assaulted by ‘Gang of 13-Year-Olds’

Four young teenagers were arrested in Lyon this week after allegedly sexually abusing and robbing two women in a local park as the women were out jogging at the time.

The alleged abuse and robberies took place at the Parc Sergent Blandan in the 7th arrondissement (district) of the city on Sunday, February 5th.

The four minors, all said to be aged 13, are alleged to have surrounded the two female joggers and then proceeded to grope and sexually assault them and steal their mobile phones and the headphones they were wearing, broadcaster BFMTV reports.

Police were soon called by witnesses to the incident. When they arrived they were able to arrest three of the who allegedly assaulted the women, taking them back to a local police station where the three minors confessed to the charges.

The fourth minor, who had managed to run away, turned himself in the following day and also confessed.

Insecurity in everyday life has become a major issue across much of France, with a recent poll released in December revealing that two-thirds of French people fear for their own safety just going about their normal business.

Statistics released by the French interior ministry earlier this month show that in 2022 nearly all serious crimes had increased compared to the previous year, with sexual violence increasing by 11.4 per cent, non-violent robberies by 13.7 per cent, and robberies with weapons by 1.5 per cent.

Many areas of France are seen as especially dangerous due to their high levels of crime, and are referred to as Sensitive Urban Areas (ZUS) — or, more informally by commentators, no-go zones.

One such area, the Fontbarlettes district of the city of Valence, has become so ravaged by violence and drug trafficking that one resident compared the area to wartime Ukraine.

“We are at war. I see stuff about Ukraine and I tell myself it’s the same happening in my neighbourhood,” the resident said.

“It doesn’t even shock kids anymore to see drug trafficking, to find syringes.”

