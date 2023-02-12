Mostly Muslim child rape grooming gangs continue to prey on young girls throughout Britain a decade on after being exposed to the public, a documentary has claimed.

Through a combination of access to more advanced technology and continued police “neglect of duty”, mostly Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs are still operating on a “shocking scale” in the United Kingdom, according to former detective turned whistleblower Maggie Oliver, who appeared in the GB News documentary Grooming Gangs: Britain’s Shame.

A decade on from first being exposed to the public, Oliver warned that it was wrong to view the issue of grooming gangs only as a historical issue, saying: “This is going on today. We’ve been approached by 60 victims in the last three days who are currently being failed by the police.

“It is not a historical problem. Very little has changed. We have seen trials. But all too often these children are still being judged and fobbed off and that is not good enough.”

In one case highlighted by Oliver, who quit the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in 2012 to become a whistleblower against the force and expose the Rochdale grooming gang scandal, a woman claims to have been a victim of abuse since the age of 13, yet despite handing over evidence to the police she was dismissed as a “prostitute”.

The grooming gang whistleblower’s charity, the Maggie Oliver Foundation, said that it is currently working on 50 active group child sexual exploitation cases and that over 400 potential grooming gang victims have come forward to the organisation over the past year, and that they had been let down by the British police.

In total, the foundation has said that it has given support to over 1,000 victims since 2020.

'The lessons of that past have not been learned' Charlie Peters joins Mark Dolan to discuss his documentary – Grooming Gangs: Britain's Shame – and to provide some harrowing statistics about the scale of child sexual abuse and exploitation.@CDP1882 | @MrMarkDolan pic.twitter.com/426lLHnDXC — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 11, 2023

The foundation said that the tactics used by grooming gangs are becoming more violent and that modern technology has enabled them to cast surveillance operations over their victims, enhancing their ability to coerce and threaten young girls.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation by ‘grooming gangs’ is a current problem. We see through our work at the Maggie Oliver Foundation that, if anything, these gangs are getting more sophisticated in their tactics and the problem more widespread,” Oliver said.

“Access to mobile phones and apps like Snapchat makes young girls so much more accessible to these criminals.

“It’s so important that the public are aware of this so they can spot the signs and we can keep the pressure on police and statutory services to take these crimes seriously and protect those at risk from these dangerous men.”

‘Nothing Has Changed’ – Pakistani Rape Gangs Still Sexually Exploiting Children, Says Tory MP https://t.co/fToQBAKQ29 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 28, 2021

Oliver has previously said that there has been “institutional cowardice” within British police forces and courts, allowing the heinous gangs to continue operating under their noses, often due to politically correct fears.

In a glaring example, a report from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in 2020 found that sexual abuse against children committed by members of “Asian” rape gangs — in British parlance “Asian” typically refers to people of South Asian rather than Far Eastern heritage — was overlooked for decades out of politically concerns among the police.

A police chief in Rotherham was alleged in the report to have told a father of a missing girl that the town would “erupt” if the public was made aware that “Asian” grooming gangs were abusing young white girls.

Another report commissioned by the Mayor of Greater Manchester went on to find that officers were told to place their focus on “other ethnicities” at the same time as a large gang of South Asian-heritage men were left free to exploit mostly young white girls.

UK: Police Van Torched, 15 Arrested as Locals Protest 'Nonces' in Migrant Hotel https://t.co/MeX48z9gSP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 11, 2023

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka