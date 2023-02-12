Woke UK Police Flag Vikings Statue for ‘Far-Right Symbolism’

England’s Northumbria Police force has flagged a statue of two Vikings in Jarrow, England, for possible “associations with far-Right symbolism”.

The woke police force gave the Vikings an “amber” rating — the worst they handed out — in a “review of South Tyneside’s statues and landmarks to determine if any have links to slavery or oppressive behaviour” initiated by South Tyneside Council, a municipal government dominated by the left-wing Labour Party, which holds 41 of its 54 seats, with the even further-left Greens being the next-largest party.

The “Viking Statue” and nearby “Viking Precinct” shopping centre were flagged for potential “connections / associations with far-Right symbolism and Nordic mythology”, according to The Telegraph.

A statue of Queen Victoria, the United Kingdom’s most famous and, until the recently-departed Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch, was also rated “amber”, in its case for “links to Empire/Colonialism”.

“We are in grave danger of our police becoming politically motivated zealots more akin to the Stasi and the Inquisition than the traditional Dixon of Dock Green figure,” commented Fair Cop founder Harry Miller, referencing a British television series about an old-fashioned beat policeman which ran for over 400 episodes from the 1950s to the 1970s and remains a common point of reference in the national discourse.

“Nothing good can come of ideological policing,” Miller told The Telegraph.

The newspaper suggested that “the assessment of the Vikings may have been for the safety of the statues” — but this is not something British police forces are generally interested in, with a leading officer in Bristol, for example, refusing to stop a mob from tearing down a historic statue of British parliamentarian and philanthropist Edward Colston, who had some business links to the then-normative slave trade, in 2020, and saying the city “should be proud” of the iconoclastic act.

Miller, a former police officer himself, is no stranger to the woke wrath of modern law enforcement, having been branded responsible for a “non-crime hate incident” over transgender jokes on social media and arrested for allegedly obstructing the rest of a veteran who retweeted am LGBT Pride flag meme.

