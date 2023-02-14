Milan: Six Cops Injured After Clashes with Far-Left Anarchist Militants

Six police officers were wounded as a result of clashes with far-left anarchist extremists over the weekend as attacks in support of hunger-striking Italian terrorist Alfredo Cospito continue.

The clashes took place on Saturday during a demonstration in support of Cospito and against the ’41-bis’ prison regime which the convicted terrorist has been under since sending letters to followers outright supporting violent acts of terror.

During the clashes between the police and the far-left extremist supporters of Cospito, six police officers were injured as the extremists threw homemade explosives and other items at the officers, the newspaper Il Giornale reports.

Eleven extremists were arrested following the attacks, with some known to police as part of the anarchist scene in Milan, while others were from Turin, Trento and other areas.

The FSP State Police union has called for the introduction of laws against “street terrorism” in the wake of the weekend’s violence, with the secretary general of the FSP State Police Valter Mazzetti denouncing the violence.

“We have been asking for years that a case is outlined that foresees and punishes this and provides us with adequate tools to intercept and prevent the next guerrilla war,” Mazzetti said.

Enzo Letizia, secretary of the National Association of Police Officers also commented saying, “If expressing one’s dissent has always been and always will be an irrepressible right, throwing stones and [explosives] at the police cannot be acceptable.”

Riccardo De Corato, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI) stated he was ready and willing to put forward a bill in parliament to introduce a “street terrorism” law for those who engage in or encourage violence at protests.

The weekend violence is just the latest connected to Cospito’s hunger strike and comes just two weeks after anarchists in Milan and Rome attacked police and police vehicles in support of the far-left terrorist who is serving a sentence for shooting an official and bombing a carabinieri cadet barracks.

Cospito has been engaging in a hunger strike after being placed in the highly restrictive 41-bis prison regime, which largely cuts off his access to the outside world.

Far-Left Anarchists Attack Police in Milan and Rome in Revenge For Hunger Striking Radicalhttps://t.co/jSTgrZYomD — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 31, 2023