Will Nobody Think of the Reindeer? Greta Thunberg Fights ‘Colonial’ Oppression in Norway

Professional protester Greta Thunberg helped block the entrance to Norway’s energy ministry Monday to demand freedom for indigenous reindeer herding.

“We can’t use the so-called climate transition as a cover for colonialism,” Thunberg told broadcaster TV2 as she blocked the doors of the ministry in Oslo, AFP reports.

“A climate transition that violates human rights is not a climate transition worthy of the name and we must therefore stand up against the human rights violations that are happening here,” the Swedish activist said.

Thunberg was with hundreds of others protesting against the continued operation of onshore wind turbines in the Fosen region of western Norway, more than a year after a landmark ruling by the Norwegian Supreme Court.

The court found the project violated the right of Sami families to practise their culture of free reindeer husbandry and herding.

Thunberg’s protest against colonial-style oppression of minorities has been an increasing theme of her public work, as Breitbart News reported.

Flashback/Watch as Greta Thunberg says the west owes a “historical debt” to colonised countries:

An indigenous minority of around 100,000 people spread over the northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia, the Sami have traditionally lived off reindeer herding and fishing, the AFP report notes.

In their October 2021 verdict, the 11 judges of the country’s highest court unanimously ruled the expropriation and operating permits for the construction of the 151 turbines were invalid.

However, they gave no guidance on what should be done with the turbines that remain in operation and subsequently sparked the public protest.