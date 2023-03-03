The British capital of London saw two days of horrific violence to start the week, with Monday alone seeing a man knifed multiple times during an aggravated burglary, three teens hospitalised in a triple stabbing, and a man set on fire.

The first major incident in the city, where Labour leftist Sadiq Khan serves as Mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner, took place in the early hours of Monday morning, and saw a man stabbed in the back and arms multiple times during a break-in in Highbury Grange, Islington, according to MyLondon.

The victim was rushed to a major trauma centre — part of a specialised trauma network credited with increasing survival rates in the capital by 50 per cent in the five years since they were introduced.

The second major incident was if anything even more dramatic, and saw three boys aged 15, 16, and 17 stabbed in the street outside a Popeye’s Chicken shop in Romford, and another three teenagers arrested.

The capstone to this violent day was unusually barbaric even by the standards of London crime, and saw a man in Ealing actually set on fire.

Fortunately, he suffered only supposedly “minor” burns, according to reports.

“The man who started the fire had left the area before officers arrived and work is ongoing to locate him,” the Metropolitan Police commented.

Tuesday was not markedly more peaceful, either.

A man in his twenties was hospitalised in a stabbing right outside Dagenham Heathway Station in East London at around 8 o’clock in the morning, and a 25-year-old was left in critical condition after a suspect “of Middle Eastern appearance, aged in his mid-20s, with black curly hair and a beard” inflicted blunt force head injuries on him on a bus on Oxford Street around quarter past ten at night.

The following morning, a man in his sixties was treated by the London Air Ambulance after sustaining what have been described as “not life-threatening, but possibly life-changing” injuries from a bladed weapon — and this was by no means the last of the week’s violent acts in the capital so far.

Looking at the overall picture in England and Wales — Britain’s other Home Nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland, keep their own crime statistics for historical reasons — knife killings, to say nothing of violence in general, are now at their highest levels since records began all the way back in 1946.

