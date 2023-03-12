A Tunisian migrant attacked French police with a knife in southern France this week, yelling the phrase “Allahu akbar!”

The incident took place in the commune of Hyères, which lies on the Mediterranean Sea near Toulon. It saw the Tunisian, said to be in his thirties, charge at the police with a knife, wounding the officers before they were able to subdue and arrest him.

The man was in his home at the time with his ten-year-old son. A report from broadcaster CNews claimed that the young boy was not injured during the violent episode.

The migrant, who yelled “Allahu akbar!” during the attack, is said to suffer from schizophrenia, and to have stopped taking his medication — but the local prosecutor’s office did not confirm these details.

Police say he was not known to them prior to the attack.

'Allahu Akbar' Shouting Knifeman Attacks French Police https://t.co/anuWFu1H0G — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 12, 2020

The attack is just the latest in France to see a man armed with a knife attack police officers while yelling the phrase “Allahu akbar!” — Arabic for “[our] God is greater,” and often used during radical Islamic terrorist attacks in recent years.

Since 2020, there have been several incidents involving Allahu akbar-yelling men, sometimes armed with knives or other weapons, and French police.

In January 2020, for example, a knifeman was shot in the leg by police in the city of Metz after he tried to attack officers responding to a call at a local shop.

Later that year in December, a 20-year-old, who had been part of a deradicalisation programme, yelled, “Death to the cops! Allahu Akbar!” and attacked police in Vaucluse while armed with a pair of knives.

One officer received wounds as a result of the attack but both were wearing bulletproof vests at the time, protecting them from more serious injury.

French Police Shoot Man Yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ While Firing Shotgun Towards Them https://t.co/A2HE79InYh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 21, 2022