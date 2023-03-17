A woman in Canada with what is said to be a “birthing fetish” has been arrested by police after allegedly conning women into helping her with fake births and sexually assaulting the women.

Kaitlyn Braun, who comes from Brantford, Ontario, was arrested by police after a number of complaints from several doulas, professionals who aid and support pregnant women in childbirth, stillbirths, and abortions, who claimed she has a “birthing fetish” and faked pregnancies.

The 24-year-old is now facing dozens of charges, including fraud, harassment and sexual assault after reaching out to various doulas claiming to be either pregnant or having a stillborn baby in cases that were entirely fictional and related to her “birthing fetish,” broadcaster CTV reports.

Amy Perry, one of the doulas, claimed that Braun had been in contact with her colleagues and had been introduced to Braun in November of last year, with Braun claiming to have been pregnant with a stillborn baby as a result of a rape.

Perry stated that Braun appeared genuine saying, “The moans, the sounds she made were really realistic, even through the last stage of labour – through transition – she would even go as far as to vomit, which is the normal thing.”

School Board Trustees Express Frustration over Teacher with Giant Fake Breasts https://t.co/3xXhpoKWEL — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 5, 2023

Braun then told both Perry and her colleague that the stillborn baby had been delivered and taken by nurses at a local hospital but later went even further, stating she had a terminal case of cancer as well.

“At one point we were told she was in the ICU, and we could hear a small dog barking, and we made an excuse for that – you’re so into it – maybe there was someone else who was alone, and their dying wish was to have a small dog, but we started hearing that dog again when she was at another location,” Perry said as she became suspicious.

According to the National Post newspaper, Braun provided a story of a stillbirth due to the fact many doulas refuse to charge money in such circumstances.

Several of the doulas were able to connect on social media, with one stating, “I could believe she wanted intimate connection and attention. Having heard stories from other people and how her actions have progressed, I believe she absolutely knows she’s not pregnant. She knows what she’s doing and it’s a fetish.”

Police published Braun’s name in order to determine if more victims may be involved and have so far charged her with 32 offences involving six alleged victims, including three of sexual assault.

The bizarre case is just the latest to occur in the Canadian province of Ontario in recent months, and comes after an Ontario school was thrust into headlines after a teacher who wore giant prosthetic breasts in a classroom at a school in Oakville.

The teacher, named Kayla Lemieux, was initially defended by Trafalgar High School despite critics claiming the teacher, born a male, was fulfilling a sexual fetish in front of students.

Earlier this year, photographs emerged of Lemieux walking around in public not wearing fake breasts, a wig or any overtly feminine clothing, fueling speculation of the sincerity of the alleged transgender teacher, who was later put on paid leave.