A man who lost his son to a fatal shooting in 2021 has blamed structural racism and Swedes for not keeping residents of his community safe and not arresting the suspects who shot his son.

Somali migrant Jama Omar, a resident of the Stockholm no-go suburb of Rinkeby, lost his son to a fatal shooting in August of 2021 and so far police have not managed to arrest any suspects in the case.

“You have children, raise them and when your son turns 20, someone shoots him. And all is lost. Everything you invested is gone,” Omar told the newspaper Aftonbladet and added that he dd not believe the legal system in Sweden worked.

“Shootings are happening all over Sweden, but have hit the Somali community extra hard. The state is responsible for the safety of residents, but we do not consider our children to be included in that protection,” he said.

Omar added that he blamed racism from Swedes for the current situation saying, “Everything that happens to us here, it doesn’t happen everywhere in the world. We have come here and then it feels like Swedes and the authorities think they own us. Dogs have more value than our children here.”

“Even 20-year-olds, girls and boys, want to move out of the country now. They do not want to have children here in Sweden. It is the result of the irresponsibility of the state. We came here and now we have started moving again, after 30 years. We don’t want that to continue,” he said.

“There is no humanity in them. When meeting them, they show in their face that they do not like you. How can I communicate with such people? Who already deep down hates you,” Omar said, referring to local police officers.

Omar called on Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to meet with him to discuss ongoing issues with shootings and gangs but stated, “We can’t meet him when there are 100 police officers walking around here in Rinkeby. He says what he wants and disappears from here.”

“If the state asks us to say what we think we should do if they want to hear our opinions, then we can talk to them. We can say that we believe that it will be better if you do so and so. But no one has asked for our opinions,” he stated.

Sweden saw a record number of fatal shootings last year and since the Christmas Day shooting murder of well-known gangster Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit, the Stockholm region has seen a surge of gang-related violence including shootings and bombings.

