Brexit leader Nigel Farage has warned that the Remainers are “back in charge” of the Conservative government following the ousting of Dominic Raab from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet last week over allegations of supposed “bullying”.

With former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab being removed from his post last week, the anti-Brexit forces are in a commanding position in the government, Nigel Farage has claimed.

Following Raab’s dismissal over dubious claims of bullying civil servants under his command, the staunch Brexiteer’s role as deputy PM has been handed to Oliver Dowden and his other post as Justice Secretary was given Alex Chalk, both of whom voted to remain in the EU during the 2016 referendum. Mr Raab, for his part, claimed that the allegations made against him were put forward by anti-Brexit activists in the deep state bureaucracy.

According to calculations conducted by the Express newspaper, there are now 21 cabinet members surrounding Prime Minister Sunak who voted against Brexit, compared to just eight who backed the populist cause. Even when including pro-Brexit Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch — who was not an MP at the time of the vote — that would mean just nine members of the cabinet are notionally on the same side as the people’s democratically expressed will on the important subject.

Commenting on the state of affairs for Brexit, Nigel Farage told the paper: “Despite the hard-fought battles of 2019, the Remainers are back in charge of the Tory party and business as usual politics has returned.

“The Conservatives only (slowly and painfully) went for Brexit because they were forced to, but they never truly believed in it.

“These figures show we now have a Remainer, Centrist, Blairite cabinet – lead by a Prime Minister who tells us he voted for Brexit… but with very little evidence to prove it.”

While Sunak espoused pro-Brexit reforms during the referendum, since coming to power, he has failed to deliver on such promises, with his government overseeing record waves of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel and ushering in the highest tax burden on the British public since the Second World War.

Mr Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker who married into the tech elite of India — making him one of the richest members of parliament and even wealthier than King Charles III — was installed in Number 10 Downing Street last year following a palace coup against the short-lived administration of Liz Truss over her attempts to actually take advantage of Britain’s new found freedom and cut taxes, regulations, and the rampant overspending that became a hallmark of Rishi Sunak’s time as the top man at the Treasury department.

Though Sunak fell to Truss during the Conservative leadership race to replace Boris Johnson, with his promises of a high tax agenda essentially sinking his campaign, a series of political missteps and the installation of anti-Brexit Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer ultimately led to the downfall of the pro-Brexit prime minister and the eventual elevation of Sunak to the top job without a vote.

It remains to be seen, how long Sunak will be able to hold onto the reigns of power, however, with his globalist agenda and his personality largely falling flat with the public, with the left-wing Labour Party enjoying a double-digit lead over the Conservatives in voting intention for the next general election, which must be held no later than the 28th of January in 2025.

Not So Conservative: UK Saw Second Highest Tax Rises Among Top Economies in 2021 https://t.co/UkJrtvJMCG — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 1, 2022

