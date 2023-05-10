French Mayor Gives WWII Commemoration Speech Written by AI Chatbot

A French mayor has reportedly given a speech written by an AI chatbot commemorating the dead of the second world war.

Jean-Pierre Gorges, the French Republican Party mayor of Chartres, reportedly gave a speech honouring fallen soldiers and resistance fighters who fought for the country during the Second World War that was written entirely by an AI chatbot.

It comes as many fear that the development of the new technology will disrupt democracies across the world through a variety of methods, including through its political bias.

However, according to a report by Le Figaro, Gorges described himself as requiring the assistance of artificial intelligence to write the VE day speech after breaking his arm, with the local French politician saying that the injury left him struggling to complete the draft by himself.

“To write this tribute to the women and men who gave their lives and paid the blood price, I asked for help,” he explained on his Facebook page.

“With my sick arm, it was difficult for me to write,” he continued. “So I started a discussion with a new entity that doesn’t know what flesh or blood is. A soulless mind, an artificial intelligence.”

“Yes, I.. invited ChatGPT to pay homage to what she can never be, and to bow her head before those she can never imitate or equal,” he went on to say. “I asked ChatGPT to pay tribute, on May 8, to their humanity, and to their sacrifice.”

Commenting on the quality of the speech the chatbot produced, while the politician did say that while ChatGPT did repeat itself at some points, it did nevertheless end up writing a speech that contained “respect that I asked it to have for our dead and our fighters”.

He reportedly concluded his speech in his own words, swearing that regardless of how the digital space evolves in France, the country would continue to pay homage to those who fought and died for it.

“Allow me to simply add that everywhere, with young people as with the old, in the physical world as well as the virtual one, we will carry this duty of memory like a torch,” he concluded. “Long live the Republic! And long live France!”

