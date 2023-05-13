An elementary school teacher in the UK reportedly lost her job after refusing to use a “transgender” eight-year-old’s preferred pronouns.

A Christian teacher in Britain, who cannot be named for child protection reasons, was reportedly fired from her job after refusing to use the preferred pronouns of an 8-year-old, whom other adults had judged to be “transgender”.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the school is said to have fully supported the female child’s social transition, instructing all staff to refer to the child using their male pronouns and name.

However, the teacher reportedly expressed significant misgivings about the situation, prompting accusations from school authorities that she was engaging in acts of “direct discrimination”, with the disagreement between the teacher and the school’s management eventually resulting in her being suspended.

While such a suspension was then eased after the Christian educator agreed to keep interactions with the child to a minimum and not use any of their old or new names or pronouns when communicating with them, she was nevertheless eventually fired after raising the issue of the child’s situation with her lawyers, which the school claims was an act of gross misconduct due to data protection laws.

The school has also reportedly reported her to the Teacher Regulation Agency for a breach of confidentiality regulations, which could result in a lifetime ban from teaching.

In response, the educator has launched a legal case against Nottinghamshire County Council — the authority that runs the school — claiming unfair dismissal and that she was discriminated against over her religion.

“Teachers are being bullied not to question trans-affirming policies when evidence shows that the actual result of the approach is to put the welfare of children at serious risk,” the teacher reportedly said regarding the case.

Numerous professionals within European education systems have come under enormous social and legal pressure from trans activists over “transgender” children in recent times, with one teacher in Ireland even being jailed after a row over a child’s transgender pronouns escalated last year.

