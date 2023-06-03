Video footage has emerged of Epsom Derby officials tackling an animal rights activist who is accused of “threatening the safety” of horses with an attempt to interrupt an ongoing race.

A member of the radical left-wing Animal Rising group, an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion organisation, was filmed being tackled by members of the Epsom Derby security team after invading the track during an ongoing horse race.

According to a report by Sky News, the activist appeared to cause minimal disruption, with the race continuing as planned due to the swift action of on-site security.

Commenting on the attempt to disrupt the race, the Jockey Club denounced the “reckless and illegal” behaviour of the suspected activist, saying that the move ultimately “threatened the safety” of the horses partaking in the event, as well as the jockeys riding them.

Videos of the event uploaded online show the brief chase between the progressive protester and members of the security crew, with the crowd cheering as the man is rugby-tackled to the ground by staff.

Others can be heard calling the man “stupid” as he is hauled off by wardens, as well as members of UK law enforcement.

More than 30 people have reportedly been arrested by police in relation to attempts to disrupt or protest the horse racing event, with a dozen suspected activists being arrested inside the course grounds.

A High Court injunction has forbidden attempts to disrupt the event in the name of protest, meaning that any individual found to have attempted to do so ultimately risks jail time should they be found in contempt of the ruling.

Members of the extremist group have previously been accused of stealing a number of lambs from grounds belonging to King Charles III last week as part of their quest to eventually turn everyone into a vegan.

