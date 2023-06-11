A German Member of European Parliament has launched an interactive website using government-sourced statistics to detail the demographic changes that have occurred in his home country.

Bernhard Zimniok, a member of Germany’s populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has launched a website aimed at detailing the demographic changes in Europe following years of open borders mass migration policies championed by the likes of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The website’s launch comes the same week as a devastating mass stabbing in France, during which a Syrian asylum seeker stabbed four very young children.

In its current form, the ‘Demographics of Europe‘ website includes detailed information regarding the shifting demographics of both Sweden and Germany spanning around two decades for both countries.

The user can click anywhere in either country to see the percentage makeup of each individual area by both age and migration background, with a slider at the bottom allowing yearly changes to be viewed and compared.

In a press release announcing the website’s launch, Zimniok said that he wanted to give the public easy access to information on the “unmanageable” mass immigration crisis in such a way that could not be hand-waved away by the progressive left.

“I created the website www.demografie-europa.eu to make the dramatic extent of uncontrolled migration on the demographic development in Germany visible for everyone,” the MEP told Breitbart Europe.

“Since the data was acquired from the Federal Statistical Office, i.e. the official government agency, the usual suspects cannot react with the usual defamations, but have to acknowledge the facts.”

“Now everyone must acknowledge that a drastic reform of migration policy is essential,” he added. “We need an immediate halt to migration and a remigration offensive, not only to stop these developments but also to correct them.”

Zimniok also warned in a press release that the increase in migrant populations in certain areas would have a long-lasting effect on European countries.

“When the number of migrants from other cultures exceeds the number of native populations in European countries, our European cultures will perish and everyday life will change significantly,” he said. “Not much will remain of Europe as we know it.”

“While the mainstream migration policy discourse is often one-sided and refers more to morality, feelings, half-truths and dogmas, the website www.demografie-europa.eu with all its interactive maps and facts forms a contrasting program,” the MEP explained.

“It is intended to contribute to an open discussion about whether Germans and Europeans really want this demographic transformation in their homeland,” he went on to say.

