Brexit leader Nigel Farage, who just two years ago took on a full-time television presenting role at GB News, shocked the media establishment in Britain by winning the Best News Presenter at the 2023 Tric Awards on Tuesday.

As opposed to other years, the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards were decided entirely this year by public voting, which Mr Farage joked some thought would be a “rigged election”.

However, after crashing the voting system website several times, the legions of GB News and Farage fans ultimately prevailed, with the Brexiteer winning News Presenter of the Year, besting the likes of television mainstays Piers Morgan, Stephen Dixon, and Susanna Reid.

The upstart populist network also scored a major victory, with GB News’ Breakfast programme beating out establishment favourites such as Good Morning, Britain and BBC Breakfast for an award.

During his acceptance speech, Mr Farage faced down hecklers among the crowd of media elites, saying: “Those of you shouting, think about this. There is a large gap in the broadcast market.

“You’ve all become too much the same. And that is where GB News comes in. What we’re doing is creating a new, fresh brand in British broadcasting. When we overcome the awareness problem, we’re going to be a major force.”

They screamed, they shouted and they heckled me. Gosh, I enjoyed it! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dpPYXpH6vN — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 27, 2023

The Brexit leader took particular aim at the viewership ratings measurement system in Britain, BARB, which is collectively owned by legacy media institutions including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky, and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising. Viewing figures are estimated by BARB through extrapolating data from around 5,300 boxes in the homes of Britains, which Mr Farage noted was likely insufficient to measure real ratings in a country of 66 million people.

Noting that the advertising rates, responsible for £12 to £15 billion in revenue per year, are set by BARB figures, Mr Farage declared the system “completely out of touch and out of date” and in desperate need of “reform”.

“The idea that BARB, from which all the advertising is set, is owned by the existing broadcasters means that the industry is marking its own homework,” he said amid growing shouts from the crowd, which Farage joked paled in comparison to his time in the EU Parliament.

“There’s a lot of money at stake, any idea of competition… and you should shout and you should be frightened because you will lose your jobs because BARB is wrong and we need reform of this system.”

At that point, Mr Farage’s speech was cut short as two presenters came on stage to usher him off the stage.

“They just wanted to shut me down for stating an obvious truth,” Farage said laughing, adding that the apparent fear from the industry demonstrates that the populist GB News network is likely “much bigger than the industry dares to admit”.

Many thanks to Donald Trump for his congratulatory message on winning @TRICawards News Presenter of the Year. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/41whn4oIl1 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 27, 2023

While the media industry was clearly none too pleased about Farage’s victory, the Brexit leader was congratulated by his long-time political ally across the pond, former President Donald Trump.

“Congratulations to Nigel. He truly is incredible with what he does and says. Everybody listens—the respect is long and deep,” Trump said.

In response, Farage said that he was honoured to have received congratulations from the 45th president, whom he said will also become the 47th president, adding: “You are, Donald, a great, great guy!”

