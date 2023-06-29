Although called on several times to reconnect to the National Grid to provide backup power recently, and despite the real prospect of another winter energy crisis, the UK’s final reserve coal-fired power plants are to shortly go dark forever.

Drax and West Burton A coal-fired power plants are to be closed this year, despite the pair having been brought back online several times over the past year to meet potential shortfalls in supply as the country struggles with a government-pushed move to new energy sources at the time of a global natural gas-supply crisis.

There are presently four coal-fired power stations in the United Kingdom. Kilroot in Northern Ireland and Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire both regularly work to provide power to the grid, contributing up to four per cent of the national power supply between them. Drax and West Burton are now backup stations generally kept cold and are only fired up in response to anticipated shortages where the Grid could potentially be overwhelmed by demand.

All coal power stations, whether frontline or reserve, are due to close in the next year under new government rules on emissions making them uneconomical. In some cases, the plants have already been kept open years longer than originally planned in that government green strategy to meet demand.

Hypocritically, despite attacking coal generation through law, the government has still asked the Grid to examine whether some plants could still be kept in reserve to keep the lights on.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the answer has now come back as no, with the owners of Drax and West Burton A saying they will be shutting their plants down permanently. Per the report, the Grid said of the failed negotiations: “These discussions have now concluded. Both operators have confirmed that they will not be able to make their coal units available for a further winter and have begun the decommissioning process.”

Drax’s owners cited “technical, maintenance and staffing reasons” for their refusals. Not mentioned is the massive impact of government policy on the ability of the private companies which own and operate power stations in the UK to actually do their jobs: as one report in 2020 found, UK carbon taxes killed 93 per cent of coal-fired energy generation. University College London said:

British electricity generated from coal fell from 13.1 TWh (terawatt hours) in 2013 to 0.97 TWh in September 2019, and was replaced by other less emission-heavy forms of generation such as gas… Increased electricity imports from the continent reduced the price impact in the UK.

This system appeared to work well until Russia invaded Ukraine, considerably increasing the price of natural gas imported by the United Kingdom to provide the now majority of its power, and the spare capacity of electricity in Europe that the United Kingdom could import to cushion the blow.

As previously reported, the coal plants at Drax and West Burton A were called upon several times to prepare to provide backup power to the Grid last winter during this war-caused energy crisis, although they only actually contributed on one occasion, in March. A further instance of providing power occurred this summer, when national demand — it was said — for air conditioning was so great it exceeded the capacity of the Grid to generate, and coal was once again called in for support.

