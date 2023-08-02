Coca-Cola-owned Costa Coffee is facing a boycott in Britain over a promotional cartoon depicting a transgender person with surgically removed breasts drinking its coffee.

The top coffeehouse chain in the UK has sparked outrage over an advert that has been accused of supporting the “mutilation of healthy young girls” after an advertisement depicting a blue-haired surfer with what strongly appears to be a cartoon representation of a double mastectomy drinking coffee appeared on a company van.

Many are now calling for a boycott of the Coca-Cola-owned company akin to the movement in the United States against Bud Light after the beer brand partnered with controversial transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox wrote: “You are promoting the mutilation of healthy young girls. I hope you are boycotted out of existence. #BoycottCostaCoffee”

Sex Matters board member Maya Forstater told The Telegraph: “The cartoon-like picture of a young woman who has had her breasts surgically removed is shocking and irresponsible.

“Young women are being sold a lie that if they have their breasts removed and take hormones they can become men or at least avoid being women.”

The co-founder of Thoughtful Therapists, which campaigns to raise awareness about the negative impact of transgender ideology on children, James Esses wrote: “Dear Costa Coffee, Could you kindly explain why you are glorifying irreversible surgery performed on healthy breasts of women for a mental health condition?”

Dear @CostaCoffee You are promoting the mutilation of healthy young girls. I hope you are boycotted out of existence.#BoycottCostaCoffee pic.twitter.com/cphbdAkbZ3 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) July 31, 2023

Despite the considerable backlash on social media, the Coca-Cola-owned coffee chain defended its decision to use such a divisive cartoon as a representative of its brand in Britain.

“At Costa Coffee, we celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members and partners,” a spokesman said per GB News.

“We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcome, free and unashamedly proud to be themselves.

“The mural in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity.”

Coca-Cola is no stranger to promoting radical LGBT ideology in the UK. Last year, Breitbart London exclusive footage showed a section of the London Pride Parade sponsored by the beverage company with a drag queen who thanked the crowd at Trafalgar Square for “coming out with Coca-Cola“.

The controversy over the Costa ad comes just days after a prominent transgender individual in Canada petitioned the country’s socialised healthcare system to be granted assisted suicide over the persistent pain from a 2009 surgery to artificially construct a “neo-vagina”.

WATCH: Drag Queens for Coke – Woke Corporations Show Off LGBT Credentials at Pride Parade https://t.co/yGOKytDsq3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 4, 2022