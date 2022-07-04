Multi-billion-pound multinationals were out in force at a huge Pride parade in London on Saturday, with Coca-Cola sending drag queens and others in company branding to drum up support.

In what some might see as a cynical move by a corporation with a somewhat chequered reputation among some to align itself with a supposedly anti-establishment, socially fashionable minority, Coca-Cola deployed drag queens, among others, to the streets of London, to curry favour with the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

“All together now with Coca-Cola!” said one of the drag queens, leading spectators in cheers for the event.

“Awww you guys are incredible London,” they went on, thanking the crowds — somewhat unsubtly — for “coming out with Coca-Cola”.

The soft drinks corporation was not the only multinational to get in on the act, however, with the likes of Microsoft, Comcast, and BlackRock, the gigantic global investment corporation represented at the parade.

BlackRock is a massive investor in Communist China, where homosexuality was still classified as a mental disorder as recently as 2001, and where the lives of LGBTQIA2S+ persons are reportedly worsening under incumbent dictator Xi Jinping.

BlackRock also does business in Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is punishable by death, or, in less “serious” cases, prison time and hundreds or sometimes thousands of lashes.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery