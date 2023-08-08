The British Museum in central London has been evacuated and the Metropolitan Police have arrested a man following a stabbing outside the museum on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 12:25 — The British Museum Reopens After Evacuation

The British Museum has reopened its doors to the public after a suspected stabbing attack nearby, saying in a statement on social media: “The Museum was closed this morning due to an incident following a member of the public being attacked nearby.”

“Visitors were evacuated as a precaution, and we wish the victim a swift recovery. The Museum has now reopened with raised security including a heightened search operation”

UPDATE 12:15 — Victim Taken to Major Trauma Centre

The London Ambulance Service said in a statement that the victim of a believed stabbing outside the British Museum has been taken to a major trauma centre as a “priority”.

“We were called at 10.19 am today (8 August) to reports of a stabbing on Great Russell Street, WC1B. We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene,” the ambulance service said per The Telegraph.

“We treated a man at the scene for an arm injury before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

The original story continues below…

Police officers were called to Museum Street around 10 am on Tuesday morning following reports of a stabbing outside the British Museum. A man was taken to hospital with a stab wound and another man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Although the museum has reportedly been evacuated, according to the BBC, police have claimed that there is no continued risk to the public, stating that they do not believe the attack to be terror-related.

“Police have arrested a man on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) following an incident at the junction of Russell Street and Museum Street around 10 am on Tuesday 8 August,” the Met said in a statement.

“A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital. His condition is being assessed,” the force continued.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public. It is not being treated as terror-related. The scene may be in place for much of today.”

This story is developing…