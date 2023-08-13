Macron Says ‘Non’ to England: Backs Australia’s Women for Win in Soccer World Cup

French President Emmanuel Macron has assured England it’s “nothing personal” but he is siding with Australia when the two countries meet Wednesday in the Women’s World Cup soccer semi-finals.

AFP reports the diplomatic side-step came after co-hosts Australia knocked out France in a thrilling 7-6 penalty shoot-out in Brisbane on Saturday to reach the last four for the first time in their history.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had challenged Macron on social media ahead of the contest: whichever side lost would barrack for the other team in the semi-finals.

“Nothing personal against our English friends, but a bet is a bet … Good luck Australia for the semi-finals!”, Macron replied after his team’s agonising loss.

“Happy to have you cheering on @TheMatildas in the semis,” Albanese replied, praising both sides in the France-Australia clash for an “incredible game.”

The last time Macron had cause to acknowledge Australia on the world stage was in entirely different circumstances.

In 2021 the previous conservative coalition Australian government blindsided Macron by tearing up a $90 billion French submarine deal, opting instead for U.S. and British nuclear-powered technology, as Breitbart News reported.

For their part, England’s players say they are relishing playing in front of what promises to be a partisan 80,000 home crowd in their contest against Australia in Sydney at the stadium built for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.