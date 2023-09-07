An investigation has been launched into how a suspected terrorist accused of trying to leak military secrets to Iran was able to escape prison by clinging to the bottom of a food delivery truck yesterday. Meanwhile, the manhunt goes nationwide.

The UK’s Counter Terrorism Command has put out an alert nationwide and notified airports, ports, and borders after a soldier accused of breaking the Official Secrets Act and staging a bomb hoax at his barracks escaped from pre-trial detention. Daniel Abed Khalife, who is alleged to have tried to gain access to personnel files on a Ministry of Defence computer to pass to Iran, clung to the bottom of a visiting food delivery van at Wandsworth prison, London, early Wednesday morning.

While police initially advised he was believed to have links to the Kingston area of London, the search has now been widened nationwide, with extra security at ports leading to delays for travellers as checks were carried out at some borders, The Guardian reports. A former top police officer speaking to the BBC has said there is already “every likelihood” that Khalife has already left the United Kingdom in the nearly 30-hours since he escaped.

Questions have now asked why the former soldier was being held in a B-category prison rather than a high-security A-category facility, and an “independent” investigation into how the escape was possible has been launched. The Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has said a number of questions need to be asked about how Khalife was able to escape, including who was on duty at the prison at the time and whether protocols to prevent escape were actually followed.

Daniel Abed Khalife appeared earlier this year to answer three charges, all of which he denies. It has now been revealed for the first time that the “enemy” he is accused of seeking to aid is Iran. As reported: