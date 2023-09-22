Brexit leader Nigel Farage has predicted that the Democrats will drop “senile” and “dangerous” President Joe Biden as their candidate before the 2024 elections to try to maintain their grip on power in Washington.

Biden is not just an “old duffer”, the 80-year-old president is “senile” and “dangerous” according to Mr Farage, who argued therefore that the Democrats will “move quickly” to look for an alternative candidate rather than permitting President Biden to seek a second term in office.

Writing in the Express newspaper, Farage asserted that the “American public was “misled” in the 2020 contest about Biden’s “obvious deficiencies”, with the Chinese coronavirus crisis providing cover for Biden to hide away from the people “in his bunker in Delaware” and giving him an excuse to limit his public appearances.

“Yet things are different now,” the Brexiteer wrote. “The Democrats know that in recent months Biden’s public statements have become so frequent and bizarre that they are, bluntly, often little more than an exercise in humiliation to himself, his party and his country.”

“So far, Democrat supporters have adopted a kid glove approach, with very few people asking awkward questions or making derogatory comments publicly. But this sense of loyalty cannot last,” he predicted.

The state of play in American politics has also shifted, according to Farage, who noted that with Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, the “dirty secrets are much harder to keep”.

“Previously, the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop, in which it is alleged that the Biden family may have benefited to the tune of millions of dollars from corrupt and dangerous regimes, was actively blocked by various social media platforms,” he wrote.

Farage, a longtime political ally and close friend of former President Donald Trump, said that while it is unlikely that the Republican Party base will abandon Trump in the 2024 race, “Biden has become a liability – and the Democrats know it.”

“With less than a year to go before the crowning ceremony at the National Convention, I believe that things will now begin to move quickly,” he said.

“A sense of panic is mounting in the Democrat camp as some electoral map predictions show Trump winning. The Democrats could move to open revolt, with elected representatives and centre-left commentators calling for Sleepy Joe to ‘retire’.”

The Brexit leader said that with there being limited means of actually removing Biden from the ticket, the only means of getting rid of “this incompetent President” will be to remove internal party support.

As far as a potential replacement for Biden, Mr Farage said that his money is on Gavin Newsome, although he noted that the California governor will still face scrutiny given the “mess” he has made of the so-called Golden State.

