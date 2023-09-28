Cleaning of Green Extremist Graffiti on Historic Brandenburg Gate to be More Difficult, Expensive Than Feared

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Brandenburg Gate stands spray-painted on September 17, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Supporters of the climate action group Last Generation (Letzte Generation) sprayed orange and yellow paint on all six columns of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. Last Generation activists announced more disruptive protests, mainly by blocking traffic …
Getty Images
Breitbart London

BERLIN (AP) – Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate will have to be cleaned at greater effort and expense than initially thought after climate activists sprayed orange paint on the German capital’s signature landmark earlier this month, a company that manages official buildings in the city said Thursday.

Members of the Last Generation group used fire extinguishers filled with paint to spray all six columns of the gate on Sept. 17 – the latest in a series of eye-catching actions. It is best known for protests in which activists glue themselves to roads and block traffic, a polarizing tactic.

The group´s priorities include getting Germany to stop using all fossil fuels by 2030 and take short-term measures, including imposing a general speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) on highways, to cut emissions more quickly.

PRODUCTION – 25 September 2023, Berlin: KOMBO – Paint residue can be seen on the Brandenburg Gate after a paint attack by the climate protection group Last Generation. How long the cleaning of the Brandenburg Gate after the paint attack of the climate protectors will take and how expensive it will be, is to be announced this Wednesday or Thursday. Photo: Britta Pedersen/dpa (Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 17: Brandenburg Gate stands spray-painted as tourists and visitors walk past on September 17, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Supporters of the climate action group Last Generation (Letzte Generation) sprayed orange and yellow paint on all six columns of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. Last Generation activists announced more disruptive protests, mainly by blocking traffic following days in an effort to put pressure on politicians to do more to mitigate climate change. Some politicians have called on law enforcement to treat Last Generation as a criminal organization. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The cost of cleaning the gate was initially put at about 35,000 euros ($36,900). But the management company, Berliner Immobilienmanagement, made clear that it now expects a bigger and much more expensive effort.

The color that was used has seeped deeper into the sandstone monument than originally thought because of its water content, BIM said in a statement. It added that various cleaning techniques have been tested, and a combination of those methods will probably have to be used – as well as the potential use of laser technology.

That means the cleaning work will probably take “several weeks” and the costs will increase, BIM added. It said that it’s not currently possible to give a precise figure, but it expects “costs in the six-digit region” because scaffolding will have to put up around parts of the gate.

The company said that, independently of criminal proceedings, it will press claims for damages under civil law.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.