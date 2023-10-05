A group of climate activists with the Climáximo movement was shoved out of the way Tuesday when it blocked heavy traffic in Lisbon, Portugal.
The Portugal Resident reported that nine individuals were arrested and taken to the Benfica police station.
The incident lasted a few minutes but caused a two-hour disruption on the road, according to the group.
Climáximo shared video footage of the protest on Tuesday, showing activists wearing orange vests. The group plopped themselves down across the roadway while holding large banners. Two of its activists suspended themselves from a pedestrian bridge above the scene and were removed by officials:
Precisamos de falar. Nenhuma de nós escolheu isto. Contudo, hoje temos de escolher como vamos enfrentar a realidade. Não podemos continuar a consentir que os governos e empresas destruam tudo o que tu amas.A cada hora que passa eles condenam mais mil pessoas à morte.O que significa viver numa guerra? Como era viver na Alemanha no ano de 1937? O que é uma reação adequada ao genocídio e ecocídio?
Posted by Climáximo on Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Drivers were unhappy with the situation, and the clip features almost constant honking. Some vehicles slip by the group on the right side of the street. However, the situation grows more heated when people try to get the protestors to move out of the way.
At one point, a motorcyclist parked next to one of the activists appears to smack the person with the back of his hand as he straddles his bike.
Two individuals are also seen ripping the banners away from the group. Moments later, the drivers appear to have had their fill because they grab the activists’ vests and drag them out of the way.
The incident happened outside the headquarters of a company called Galp, which the group claims is guilty of causing death and displacement.
“Climáximo movement also accuses Portugal’s government and other companies of having declared war on all people and the planet, considering them to be ‘guilty of genocide,'” the Resident article stated.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Climáximo said, “Every hour that passes, governments and companies condemn a thousand more people to death. They are destroying everything we love.”
“Today, we choose whether we’re going to agree with this war or fight it, side by side, to stop the climate crisis and build peace. Knowing what you know, what will you do?” the group wrote:
A cada hora que passa, o governo e as empresas condenam mais mil pessoas à morte.Eles estão a destruir tudo o que…
Posted by Climáximo on Tuesday, October 3, 2023
A similar instance occurred in August when Nevada Tribal Rangers plowed through a climate change protest that caused a massive backup of traffic to the popular Burning Man festival, according to Breitbart News.
#BREAKING "I'm gonna take all of you out!" – Nevada Rangers ram through climate protest blockade, point a gun at an activists as they smash them onto the ground for arrest after group @7seven_circles shut down BURNING MAN
Video by @ScooterCasterNY Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/Z3Bvknx8ES
— FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) August 27, 2023
“Video footage from Sunday showed the Nevada Tribal Rangers successfully breaking up the demonstration by driving a truck through the blockade. Close to 150 cars were reportedly halted on the only road to Burning Man due to the protesters,” the outlet said.
Breitbart News has extensively covered instances involving climate activists.
