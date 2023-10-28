In a major coup for upstart British broadcaster GB News, Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he will be joining the network as a presenter, and therefore reuniting with his former fellow Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage.

Following a tumultuous month, in which popular GB News personalities Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were unceremoniously sacked amid calls to shut down the network entirely over crude remarks about a feminist political commentator made on air by Fox, the broadcaster has firmly entrenched itself within the UK media landscape with the signing of ex-PM Boris Johnson.

“GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing following. I am excited to say I will be joining shortly – and offering my frank opinions on world affairs,” Johnson said.

“I will be talking about the immense opportunities for Global Britain – as well as the challenges – and why our best days are yet to come,” he added.

On social media, the former prime minister said he would “be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, and how we meet all of those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

Johnson, who served as a newspaper columnist before entering politics, remains one of the more popular national Conservative politicians despite being forced out of office last year by the party following months of scandals including the so-called partygate saga in which he and other members of his government — including his successor Rishi Sunak — were found to have violated their own draconian lockdown measures during a series of parties held in Downing Street.

The former Tory leader will join several of his former parliamentary colleagues, including former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, as well as husband-and-wife Tory MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies.

Johnson will also once again be reunited with Brexit leader Nigel Farage, whom he was aligned with during the 2016 Referendum to leave the European Union.

Despite Farage’s frequent criticism of the former PM for failing to fully remove the UK from European institutions and to tackle the migrant crisis, the Westminster rumour mill has long speculated that Johnson could team up with Farage again to take on the Conservative establishment that kicked him out of office.

Referencing Johnson’s famous Brexit pledge, GB News Editorial Director Michael Booker said of the hiring: “I’m delighted to say, GB News has got Boris ‘done’!

“We are tremendously proud to have him join the GB News family, particularly as we head into a seismic year of politics both here and across the Atlantic.

“Boris has been the most influential Prime Minister of our generation, and his unique insight into domestic and world affairs will be a smash hit with our viewers and listeners.

“As well as his political skills, he’s an incredibly talented journalist and author, so we can’t wait to start working with him on what will be must-see TV.”

