A solemn Bondi Beach memorial dedicated to Israeli hostages being held by Hamas terrorists was attacked by two men who ripped down posters that were a key to the display.

News.com.au reports more than 230 blue and white towels, the colors of the Israeli flag, were draped over the railings at the iconic Sydney beach early on Thursday morning along with photographs of the hostages believed to be still in Gaza, and posters, saying “Kidnapped.”

Footage emerged of two men attempting to take down posters of the hostages while being confronted by a larger group who stepped forward to challenge them.

The vandals can be seen with scrunched-up posters in their hands in the footage.

“The hostages aren’t here, mate, they’re not here, so why are we bringing it here,” one of the men can be heard saying.

“This is my family,” a woman from the larger group responds.

An investigation into the incident was launched with police on Friday announcing that officers had spoken to two men.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief, Alex Ryvchin, said on Thursday the vandalism went against Australian values including the right to peaceful, dignified displays.

This is not the first time Sydney’s Jewish community has been under threat since the Hamas terrorist attack of October 7, as Breitbart News reported.

Hamas supporters chanted “Gas the Jews” in front of the world-famous Sydney Opera House in the days after the Hamas attack, as recorded in a video shared by the Australian Jewish Association.

The October 9 crowd of several hundred people also chanted, “Allahu Akbar” (“Allah is Supreme!”) and “Fuck the Jews,” as a line of police passively watched on.

The protesters waved their home country flags, including the flags of Turkey and Lebanon. Some waved the flag adopted by people who identify as Palestinians.

The Australian government warned Jewish people to stay away from the pro-Hamas celebrations.