Fresh off reaching the finals of the I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here television programme, Brexit boss Nigel Farage said that he would not rule out rejoining the Conservative Party in a move to potentially take over the party as leader.

Nigel Farage, one of the most impactful British politicians of the past century, has hinted at a political comeback after he came in third place in the popular I’m a Celebrity jungle reality show.

Upon leaving the jungle, the Brexit leader told GB News that although he would not rejoin the Tory Party while Rishi Sunak still is its leader, he said: “Never say never. I can’t predict right now what will happen,” adding: “If at some point when I’ve recovered from the jungle and there’s a role to play, I would not rule it out.”

The comments from Farage come as the Conservative government is embroiled in a simmering civil war over migration, with Robert Jenrick resigning last week from his role as immigration minister over Sunak’s supposed legislative fix to the long-delayed scheme to send illegal aliens to Rwanda rather than putting them up in hotels in Britain while their asylum claims are processed.

Jenrick and others such as former Home Secretary Suella Braverman have warned that the proposed bill would still leave the government helpless in the face of left-wing legal challenges to remove illegals from the country.

Sunak’s government has also been facing public anger over its failures to limit legal immigration, with net migration soaring to over 1.2 million over the past two years, alone, despite promises to the public of reducing numbers following the UK’s exit from the European Union. Failures on immigration and the poor state of the economy have left the Tories in a deep hole, trailing the left-wing Labour Party by over 20 points in most polls.

Compounding the electoral problems for the Conservatives has been the rise of Reform UK, the rebranded Brexit Party founded by Nigel Farage, who still serves as the honorary president. Over the past month, the Richard Tice-led populist party has surged to double digits in multiple polls, sitting in third place behind the Tories and Labour.

Should Farage truly be plotting to take over the Tory party as leader, it would likely be prudent to allow the expected general election blowout to occur, to not be pinned with any of the blame for the globalist policies of Sunak and to wait in the wings as the only credible saviour to return the party to glory.

Commenting on the dire state of the party he left over three decades ago, Mr Farage said: “Our country is being appallingly led. There is no proper opposition policy and that we’re living through a population crisis.

“That really has little to do with the small boats, offensive though that is. It is due to the fact that over 17 million people voted for lower immigration, voted for more border controls. What they’ve got, is a Conservative Party in hock to giant multinational businesses who want as much foreign labour as they possibly can.

“We are living through a population crisis on a level that nobody could ever, ever anticipate and immigration and numbers in Britain is going to become the dominant issue at the next election and for years to come.”

