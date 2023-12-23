Czech Republic Holds National Day of Mourning Following Prague Mass Shooting

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - DECEMBER 23: Students bring flowers for each late victim during a memorial service following a mass shooting earlier this week, on December 23, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. Considered the country's worst mass shooting, fourteen people were killed and 25 injured on December 21st in the …
Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images
PRAGUE (AP) – The Czech Republic came to a standstill at noon Saturday as people across the country observed a minute of silence for the victims of its worst mass killing that left 14 dead and questions about the shooter’s motive.

National flags on public buildings flew at half-staff and bells tolled at noon. President Petr Pavel and speakers of both houses of Parliament attended a Mass for the victims at St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, the country’s biggest, which was packed.

“We’re all still in a shock in our own ways,” Prague Archbishop Jan Graubner said. “We need to clearly condemn what happened but we also need to look into the future.”

“Nobody should be left alone in these tough moments,” Charles University rector Milena Kralickova said in her remarks toward the end of the Mass. The shooting occurred inside the university’s Faculty of Arts on Thursday. Twenty-five other people were wounded before the gunman killed himself.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - DECEMBER 23: President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel attends a memorial service following a mass shooting earlier this week, on December 23, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. Considered the country's worst mass shooting, fourteen people were killed and 25 injured on December 21st in the Czech capital, with police confirming the 24-year-old student gunman dead at the Prague university building. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Police and prosecutors said they have evidence the 24-year-old shooter also killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby in Prague last week.

Similar religious services were held in other cities and towns, while Christmas markets in a number of places were closed or reduced their programs amid boosted security measures.

A sea of candles was shining at an impromptu memorial for the victims in front of the university headquarters.

People place candles and flowers at a makeshift memorial for the the victims of the Charles University's shooting, outside the Charles University in central Prague, on December 23, 2023, during a national mourning day. Flags on public buildings flew at half mast December 23, 2023 and masses were scheduled across the Czech Republic for a day of national mourning after a deadly shooting at Prague's Charles University -- the worst in the country in decades. A 24-year-old student opened fire at the Faculty of Arts on December 21, 2023, killing 13 people and then himself. Another person died in hospital later on. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s been a horrible experience for us all but it still can’t be compared with what the victims had to experience at the time of the attack and what their dear ones have to experience now,” said Milos Vystrcil, speaker of the Senate who came to light a candle.

“I think that to help them at this point we express our support and that’s what we’re all doing now.”

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - DECEMBER 23: A woman mourns outside the building of Charles University following a mass shooting earlier this week, on December 23, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. Considered the country's worst mass shooting, fourteen people were killed and 25 injured on December 21st in the Czech capital, with police confirming the 24-year-old student gunman dead at the Prague university building. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

The 14 fatalities are being slowly identified. The university confirmed two staff members were among them, including the head of the Institute of Music Sciences, Lenka Hlávková. First-year student Lucie Spindlerová also was killed, said the Lidove noviny daily, where she worked.

Among the other students were Aneta Richterová, according to her group of volunteer firefighters in the town of Helichovky; Klára Holcová, 20, a talented shot putter who won nine medals at national championships, the Czech athletics association said; and Magdalena Krístková, her hometown of Roztoky confirmed.

A man looks on as people stand at a mass commemorating the victims of the Charles University's shooting, at the St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, on December 23, 2023, during a national mourning day. Flags on public buildings flew at half mast December 23, 2023 and masses were scheduled across the Czech Republic for a day of national mourning after a deadly shooting at Prague's Charles University -- the worst in the country in decades.

The shooter was Czech and a student at the Faculty of Arts. Investigators do not suspect a link to any extremist ideology or groups. Officials said they believed he acted alone but his motive is not yet clear.

Previously, the nation’s worst mass shooting was in 2015, when a gunman opened fire in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod, killing eight before fatally shooting himself.

