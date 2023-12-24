An annual Christmas celebration in Melbourne, Australia, was briefly interrupted Sunday night after pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the stage during the live broadcast and tried to hijack events.

News.com.au reports children performing were rushed from the Sidney Myer Music Bowl stage to safety after several protesters carrying Palestinian flags appeared from nowhere to interrupt the show.

Local network live television coverage were filming hosts when the anti-Israel incident unfolded in the Victorian state capital.

One protester even tried to grab the microphone, managing to say “while you’re carolling, kids are dying in Gaza” before the audio was cut and a chorus of boos from the audience grew louder.

The on-stage host interrupted his scripted dialogue when he realised the commotion on stage wasn’t part of the show.

“Hang on one second,” he said.

“Nice and easy.”

The singer tried to keep the crowd calm and informed as security guards removed the protesters from the stage.

Member of Australia’s Jewish community spoke out against the protest.

“You can always count on anti-Israel extremists to make everything about them and to appall decent, ordinary people,’ Co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Alex Ryvchin said.

“The chorus of boos tells them loud and clear they’re not wanted.”

You can always count on anti-Israel extremists to make everything about them and to appall decent, ordinary people. The chorus of boos tells them loud and clear they’re not wanted. https://t.co/H9YmAibn5o — Alex Ryvchin (@AlexRyvchin) December 24, 2023

Others were equally quick to take to social media and voice their disgust at the protesters choosing a Christian celebration to air their abuse of Israel.

Imagine being sick enough to want to protest while kids and families enjoy carols by candlelight — Blake Spriggs (@BlakeSpriggs) December 24, 2023

I’m gonna wager that the Free Palestine muppets have never travelled to the Middle East, never read any geopolitical history on the region, and couldn’t name any of the key political figures in the region either. #carolsbycandlelight — Daniel Gibney (@gibosity) December 24, 2023

To all the Hamas supporters who ruined the Christmas carols in Melbourne..

Merry CHRISTmas..

God bless you all. pic.twitter.com/vACVHmJXNK — Flash 'Arry.. (@17thAttempt) December 24, 2023

Carols by Candlelight has been held on Christmas Eve in Melbourne since 1938, the Melbourne Age reports.

The annual event raises money for Vision Australia’s children’s services, with all proceeds supporting families and children who are blind or have low vision.