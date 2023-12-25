King Charles Urges Public to ‘Protect the Earth’ in Green-Themed Christmas Address

In his second Christmas address to the nation since ascending to the throne, King Charles III beseeched Britons and those worldwide to “protect the earth”, continuing his longstanding green agenda advocacy.

In a pre-recorded Christmas address filmed in Buckingham Palace, King Charles said: “To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none. We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children.

“During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share.

“I find great inspiration now from the way so many people recognise this – as does the Christmas story, which tells us that angels brought the message of hope first to shepherds. These were people who lived simply amongst others of God’s creatures. Those close to nature were privileged that night.”

The broadcast is reported to have been the first to feature a first living Christmas tree as a backdrop, which will be replanted following the holidays. The tree was adorned with supposedly “sustainable” decorations, including paper ornaments, pine cones, dried oranges, and glass baubles.

King Charles, a longtime environmentalist, pledged upon taking the throne to step back from activism and observe the political neutrality that is expected of his station.

However, just last month, Charles travelled — by private jet — to the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai to advocate for the green agenda, warning that “unless we rapidly repair and restore nature’s unique economy, based on harmony and balance, which is our ultimate sustainer, our own economy and survivability will be imperilled.”

In 2021, while still serving as Prince of Wales, Charles used the opportunity of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow — which he also travelled to by private jet despite the availability of trains to Scotland — to call for a “vast military-style campaign” to combat climate change.

The King has a long history of advocating for radical government intervention in the economy to confront the supposed climate crisis and has publicly backed the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda. In a lockdown-era address to the WEF, he argued that there is “no alternative” but to “build again in a greener and more sustainable and more inclusive way” so that the world does not experience more pandemics and disasters as a result of “ever accelerating global warming and climate change”.

Appearing to address the wars that continue to rage in Ukraine and Israel, the King said in his Christmas speech: “At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you.’

“Such values are universal, drawing together our Abrahamic family of religions, and other belief systems, across the Commonwealth and wider world.

“They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbours and to seek their good as we would our own.

“So on this Christmas Day, my heart and my thanks go to all who are serving one another; all who are caring for our common home; and all who see and seek the good of others, not least the friend we do not yet know. In this way, we bring out the best in ourselves.

“I wish you a Christmas of ‘peace on Earth and goodwill to all’, today and always.”