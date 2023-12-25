London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on the office of a Conservative member of parliament on Christmas Eve, which they believe was done “deliberately”.

At around 7 pm on Christmas Eve, a fire broke out in the North London office of Finchley and Golders Green MP Mike Freer after an outside shed was apparently intentionally set on fire.

Freer, who has represented the constituency since 2010, said according to The Telegraph: “The police are still investigating and checking out CCTV footage. Until the suspects are caught we won’t know the motivation.”

“The police and fire brigade were on the scene in minutes and have been incredible in their response,” he added.

Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported as a result of the suspected arson attack.

Suspected arson attack on Conservative MP Mike Freer’s office on Christmas Eve. We send our sympathies to our colleagues in Barnet. pic.twitter.com/NK4FIqta6h — Tottenham Conservatives (@TottenhamConse1) December 25, 2023

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “The cause of the fire is under investigation as it is believed it may have been started deliberately. Further inquiries will take place.”

Fellow Conservative MP Maria Caulfield wrote on social media: “Terrible to hear that MP Mike Freer has had his office attacked on Christmas Eve. Thanks to the London Fire Brigade.”

Mr Freer’s constituency is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in London. Just one day after the October 7th Hamas terror attacks on Israel, a Kosher restaurant in the area saw its glass storefront smashed in an apparent antisemitic attack.

Following the October incident, Freer said: “Whenever there are flares in Israel we see a rise in antisemitic attacks in Golders Green.”

Kosher Restaurant’s Glass Door Smashed by Vandals in Jewish Area of Londonhttps://t.co/8LiRfCg8z3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 9, 2023