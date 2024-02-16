Putin Critic, Russian Opposition Leader Alexi Navalny Dies in Prison

The Russian prison service has said Alexi Navalny “fainted and died quickly”, the death of the political prisoner, opposition leader, and critic of the Russian President already being called a “political assassination”.

Anti-corruption campaigner and opposition party leader Alexi Navalny, who had previously survived a poisoning attempt by infamous Russian nerve agent Novichok in 2020 and who has spent years in prison, has died, Russia says. A press release from a Russian state media outlet states President Putin has been informed of the death, which is said to have happened today.

At the time of his death, Navalny was serving a 19-year prison sentence at an Arctic penal colony.

The prison service said Navalny “felt unwell after a walk” and “fainted and died quickly”. Medical workers were called and resucitation was attempted, without success, they said. They claimed Navalny had no prior health complaints and asserted an investigation would take place into the cause of death.

This story is developing, more follows.