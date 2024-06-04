Reform UK Party leader Nigel Farage has been hit with a milkshake while campaigning for the forthcoming UK General Election, the second time the politician has been so assaulted.

A young woman threw a cup of milkshake at Nigel Farage while he was out meeting voters in Clacton, Essex on Tuesday. Farage had shortly before visited a pub after addressing a short-notice rally of supporters in the town. He had announced he would be standing for election in Clacton just 20 hours before.

UPDATE 1540 — Two arrests

Essex police have told Breitbart News that two people were arrested over the drink throwing. They said:

Officers have made two arrests after responding to a report a drink was thrown at a man in Clacton… A 23-year-old woman, from Clacton, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault. While officers were responding and making this arrest, a second individual, a man, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. Both individuals remain in custody for questioning.

Throwing milkshakes became a minor feature of the 2019 UK general election campaign, and Farage was also targeted with a thrown drink then during a campaign event in Newcastle.

While milkshakes are not in of themselves harmless to those with lactose tolerance, issues around assaults on politicians — particularly given recent political assassinations in the UK — have arisen over the thrown drinks. Police investigated in 2019 over remarks by an establishment left-wing comedian in the UK who remarked that throwing milk was a waste of time when battery acid is available.