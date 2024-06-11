The ominous, intensely red swirling portrait of King Charles III of the United Kingdom has been attacked by an animal extremist group as a protest against what has been called animal cruelty on livestock farms.

Animal Rising, an extremist group agitating for a “just plant-based food system” protested against the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals (RSPCA), one of Britain’s largest charities. The RSPCA runs a farm inspection scheme to ensure welfare standards for farmed animals, and the Animal Rising claims there is actually “cruelty and suffering… dire conditions” at farms, accusing the RSPCA quality assured label on food products of “fooling the British public into thinking” that farmed meat is acceptable.

The group glued the face of classic British children’s film character Wallace of Wallace and Gromit to the King’s face on the recently revealed red portrait in London, and a speech bubble featuring one of the character’s catch-phrases, “no cheese Gromit”.

In a press release after the vandalism, Animal Rising said there had to be “drastic meat reduction” and a rapid transition to a “plant-based food system”, and called upon the King, who is the patron of the RSPCA, to think his position.

Wallace and Gromit, a much loved series of animated films, has made headlines this week after the first trailer was announced for a new film instalment, the first in 16 years. The King is known to be a fan of the films.